Danny Musovski News: On bench against San Diego
Musovski (hip) is on the bench to face San Diego FC on Wednesday.
Musovski is not guaranteed a lot of time, but his comeback to the match squad is great news given that he was in good form with five goals and one assist over his last seven games before getting hurt. The forward may be used directly in Jesus Ferreira's place, or challenge Paul Rothrock and push Ferreira to one of the flanks.
