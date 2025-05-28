Dante News: Captain leadership in backline

Dante made 28 appearances across all competitions for Nice in the 2024-25 season, providing experience and leadership in defense.

Dante's presence in defense brought stability and guidance to the younger players. His game awareness and positioning were key in organizing the backline as the Aiglons secured fourth place in Ligue 1 and a spot in Champions League qualification for next season. While his season was slightly less consistent than the previous ones, his leadership was crucial in supporting coach Franck Haise during his first year at the club. The Brazilian is set to retire after the 2025-26 campaign with reports indicating he will move into coaching after earning his diplomas.