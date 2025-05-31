Dante Sealy News: Number-heavy against New England
Sealy recorded five shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against New England Revolution.
Sealy updated his 2025's best for shots, previously three that he tied Wednesday at Miami. For a fourth consecutive appearance, the midfielder logged at least two corners and an accurate cross. The four games include Sealy's nine corners and six accurate crosses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now