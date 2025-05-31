Fantasy Soccer
Dante Sealy headshot

Dante Sealy News: Number-heavy against New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 11:31pm

Sealy recorded five shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against New England Revolution.

Sealy updated his 2025's best for shots, previously three that he tied Wednesday at Miami. For a fourth consecutive appearance, the midfielder logged at least two corners and an accurate cross. The four games include Sealy's nine corners and six accurate crosses.

Dante Sealy
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
