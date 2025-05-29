Fantasy Soccer
Dante Sealy News: Scores in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Sealy scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat against Inter Miami CF.

Sealy scored a goal in the 74th minute Wednesday, a strike assisted by Caden Clark which cut into Miami's 3-1 lead. He also recorded a secondary assist on Victor Loturi's goal late in the match. He tied a season high with two shots on target and he also created multiple chances for the seventh time this season.

Dante Sealy
CF Montreal
