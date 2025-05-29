Dante Sealy News: Scores in Wednesday's loss
Sealy scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat against Inter Miami CF.
Sealy scored a goal in the 74th minute Wednesday, a strike assisted by Caden Clark which cut into Miami's 3-1 lead. He also recorded a secondary assist on Victor Loturi's goal late in the match. He tied a season high with two shots on target and he also created multiple chances for the seventh time this season.
