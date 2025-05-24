Dany Mota Carvalho Injury: Absent for Milan fixture

Mota Carvalho hasn't been selected for Saturday's tilt versus Milan due to a gluteus problem, Monza relayed.

Mota Carvalho got hurt in training and will be unavailable for the last game, finishing a so-so season with comparable numbers with the past two, as he logged five goals, two assists, 42 shots (11 on target) and 22 chances created. Gianluca Caprari, Keita, Andrea Petagna and Patrick Ciurria will be the options up front.