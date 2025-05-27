Darren Yapi News: Scores lone goal Saturday

Yapi scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Yapı scored the only goal of Saturday's match, a strike in the 41st minute assisted by Ted Ku-DiPietro. It marked his third goal of the season and he also set season highs in shots (three), shots on target (three) and chances created (three). He also kept his first clean sheet of the season as he played the full 90 minutes for the first time this campaign.