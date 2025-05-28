Fantasy Soccer
Darwin Nunez headshot

Darwin Nunez News: Loses role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Nunez scored five times and added two assists in 30 appearances (eight starts) in the Premier League.

Nunez played his smallest role for Liverpool and also struggles for efficiency in the reduced role. The striker did stick around despite some interest to try and earn his starting job back, but some key misses left him on the outside looking in. Nunez has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool with a fresh start for the player likely a chance for him to revitalize his career.

Darwin Nunez
Liverpool
