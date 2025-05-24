Fantasy Soccer
David Ayala headshot

David Ayala News: Active in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Ayala generated two crosses (zero accurate) and five tackles in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Orlando City.

Ayala led the visitors with 82 passes, although the team's high possession was not enough for them to score against Orlando. The holding midfielder also posted five tackles and three interceptions, both of which represent his second-highest figures over 14 appearances this year. He's expected to remain a ball retriever and distributor with little attacking upside from his current role.

David Ayala
Portland Timbers
