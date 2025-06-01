Fantasy Soccer
David Bingham News: Keeps clean sheet against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Bingham had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win against Toronto FC.

Bingham was promoted to the starting XI at the expense of Kristijan Kahlina, and the result was the team's first clean sheet since April 19. While this was Bingham's season debut in league play, he had previously stood out in a pair of cup matchups. He could take advantage of the momentum to retain the spot, although he's still in contention with Kahlina for upcoming weeks.

David Bingham
Charlotte FC
