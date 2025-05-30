David Da Costa News: Sets up equalizer

Da Costa assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and seven chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids.

Da Costa set up Antony's goal with a beautiful through ball on a counter, although the Brazilian winger also deserves credit for the composed finish. Da Costa has recorded six assists, as well as two goals, so far this season. He should remain a key creative threat for Portland as long as he stays healthy.