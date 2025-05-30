Fantasy Soccer
David Da Costa News: Sets up equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Da Costa assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and seven chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids.

Da Costa set up Antony's goal with a beautiful through ball on a counter, although the Brazilian winger also deserves credit for the composed finish. Da Costa has recorded six assists, as well as two goals, so far this season. He should remain a key creative threat for Portland as long as he stays healthy.

David Da Costa
Portland Timbers
