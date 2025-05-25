David de Gea News: Rough end to first season

De Gea registered one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win against Udinese.

De Gea conceded multiple goals in each of his last three appearances, a span of games that saw him log 1.3 saves per matchup. He will look to bounce back in 2025's second half. In his first Fiorentina season, the 2024-25 campaign, de Gea recorded 98 saves (two penalty) and 11 clean sheets without conceding more than 40 goals.