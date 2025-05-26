David Raya News: Wins second golden glove
Raya conceded once in Sunday's 2-1 victory in the final game of the season against Southampton but end the 2024-25 Premier League season as the Golden Glove winner with 13 clean sheets.
Raya conceded once in the final match of the season as Ross Stewart beat him with a header from a corner. It was a quiet game overall for the Spanish goalkeeper with few chances to show his shot-stopping ability. Despite the goal, Raya secured the Premier League Golden Glove for the second season in a row capping off a strong campaign across the Premier League and Champions League with 52 appearances 121 saves and 19 clean sheets accross all competitions.
