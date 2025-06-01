David Schnegg News: Assists opener in 2-1 win
Schnegg assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against FC Cincinnati.
Schnegg picked up his first assist of the season as he also had a strong performance defensively. He attempted five crosses in the game and took two corners. He has now taken a total of five corners this season and is the joint fourth highest set piece taker in the team.
