David Schnegg headshot

David Schnegg News: Assists opener in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Schnegg assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against FC Cincinnati.

Schnegg picked up his first assist of the season as he also had a strong performance defensively. He attempted five crosses in the game and took two corners. He has now taken a total of five corners this season and is the joint fourth highest set piece taker in the team.

