David Soria headshot

David Soria News: Excellent shift in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Soria recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo.

Despite the 2-1 defeat Getafe suffered at the hands of Celta Vigo, Soria put on one of his best performances of his La Liga campaign. Despite facing eight shots on target, the 32 year old made six saves, four diving saves, and two from inside his own box. Soria finished the year with nine clean sheets and started all 38 games for Getafe.

