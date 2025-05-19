Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Zec headshot

David Zec News: Logs seven clearances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Zec made one tackle, seven clearances, one interception and one block during Saturday's 3-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Zec couldn't avoid the loss but at least did his job at the heart of the defense, pacing his team in clearances as usual and making life very difficult for opposing forwards. After joining his team during the winter transfer window, the center-back quickly settled and had seven or more clearances in five of his 18 starts, quickly becoming an undisputed starter and a very reliable fantasy performer.

David Zec
Holstein Kiel
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now