David Zec News: Logs seven clearances in loss

Zec made one tackle, seven clearances, one interception and one block during Saturday's 3-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Zec couldn't avoid the loss but at least did his job at the heart of the defense, pacing his team in clearances as usual and making life very difficult for opposing forwards. After joining his team during the winter transfer window, the center-back quickly settled and had seven or more clearances in five of his 18 starts, quickly becoming an undisputed starter and a very reliable fantasy performer.