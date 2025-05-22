Davide Frattesi Injury: Probable for Como match

Frattesi (abdomen) returned to full training Friday and should be a bench option Friday versus Como, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.

Frattesi will be further assessed on game day but should be able to return following a two-game absence and provide some depth in the midfield. He has started in two of his last five showings, scoring once and adding three shots (two on target), three key passes, one cross (one accurate) and four tackles (two won).