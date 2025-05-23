Fantasy Soccer
Davide Frattesi headshot

Davide Frattesi News: DNP in Como contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 11:23pm

Frattesi (abdomen) wasn't fielded during Friday's 2-0 win over Como.

Frattesi watched the entire game from the bench as he wasn't 100 percent and didn't come off the bench as he normally does when Inter are whole in the midfield. He'll serve as a spark plug against PSG next week. He closes his Serie A campaign with five goals and one assist in 28 matches (9 starts), notching 28 shots (eight on target), seven chances created and 17 tackles.

Davide Frattesi
Inter Milan
