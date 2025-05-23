Davide Frattesi News: DNP in Como contest

Frattesi (abdomen) wasn't fielded during Friday's 2-0 win over Como.

Frattesi watched the entire game from the bench as he wasn't 100 percent and didn't come off the bench as he normally does when Inter are whole in the midfield. He'll serve as a spark plug against PSG next week. He closes his Serie A campaign with five goals and one assist in 28 matches (9 starts), notching 28 shots (eight on target), seven chances created and 17 tackles.