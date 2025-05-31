Fantasy Soccer
Dawid Bugaj headshot

Dawid Bugaj Injury: Suffers mid-game injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Bugaj logged one shot (zero on goal) during CF Montreal's game Saturday against New England. He was subbed off due to injury in the 63rd minute.

CF Montreal's latest game includes Bugaj as a starting right-back. But because of an undisclosed injury, he was replaced by Joel Waterman. Bugaj will have two weeks to recover before CF Montreal's next game, currently scheduled for June 14 at Houston.

Dawid Bugaj
CF Montreal
