Dawid Bugaj Injury: Suffers mid-game injury
Bugaj logged one shot (zero on goal) during CF Montreal's game Saturday against New England. He was subbed off due to injury in the 63rd minute.
CF Montreal's latest game includes Bugaj as a starting right-back. But because of an undisclosed injury, he was replaced by Joel Waterman. Bugaj will have two weeks to recover before CF Montreal's next game, currently scheduled for June 14 at Houston.
