Dayne St. Clair News: Allows one in draw
St. Clair had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Austin FC.
St. Clair allowed a single goal while making two saves during the draw to Austin on Saturday. He's only let in four league goals in the last five appearances, totaling 14 saves with two clean sheets in that span. The keeper will head to Vancouver for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now