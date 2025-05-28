Dayne St. Clair News: Secures clean sheet in draw

St. Clair recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

St. Clair delivered a standout performance making three crucial saves to preserve a 0-0 draw against Vancouver on Wednesday. He notably denied Jayden Nelson's close-range effort in the 80th minute showcasing his reflexes and positioning. This match marked his league-leading eighth clean sheet of the season contributing to Minnesota's three-game unbeaten streak. He will look to keep that good form with two clean sheets in the last three games when they face Seattle on Sunday.