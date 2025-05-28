Dayne St. Clair News: Secures clean sheet in draw
St. Clair recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
St. Clair delivered a standout performance making three crucial saves to preserve a 0-0 draw against Vancouver on Wednesday. He notably denied Jayden Nelson's close-range effort in the 80th minute showcasing his reflexes and positioning. This match marked his league-leading eighth clean sheet of the season contributing to Minnesota's three-game unbeaten streak. He will look to keep that good form with two clean sheets in the last three games when they face Seattle on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now