Dean Huijsen News: Assist in final Bournemouth performance

Huijsen assisted once in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Leicester City.

Huijsen made a brief appearance from the bench Sunday after 78 minutes to replace Marcos Senesi. He managed to mark his final game as a Cherry with the assist for Antoine Semenyo's second goal. He also performed a clearance and won one of the two duels he engaged in. From 32 appearances (26 starts) he has netted three, created two assists and participated in seven clean sheets.