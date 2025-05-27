Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deandre Kerr headshot

Deandre Kerr Injury: Return "weeks away"

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Kerr (ankle) is still weeks away from a return, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Kerr is not going to be back on the field anytime soon due to his ankle injury, as he is still weeks away from a return. This is tough news as he has already missed around two months due to the injury. A return around the backend of June could be a possibility if he can see a boost to his fitness soon.

Deandre Kerr
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now