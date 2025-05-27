Deandre Kerr Injury: Return "weeks away"

Kerr (ankle) is still weeks away from a return, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Kerr is not going to be back on the field anytime soon due to his ankle injury, as he is still weeks away from a return. This is tough news as he has already missed around two months due to the injury. A return around the backend of June could be a possibility if he can see a boost to his fitness soon.