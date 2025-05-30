Fantasy Soccer
Deandre Kerr headshot

Deandre Kerr Injury: Trains alone

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Kerr (ankle) was training alone Friday ahead, accoridng to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Kerr is seeing his first progress in a return from an ankle injury after he was able to step on the training field to do some work alone. That said, he was still claimed as weeks away just a few days ago. A return likely still won't be for a couple more matches, probably coming near the end of June.

Deandre Kerr
Toronto FC
