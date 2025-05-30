Deandre Kerr Injury: Trains alone
Kerr (ankle) was training alone Friday ahead, accoridng to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Kerr is seeing his first progress in a return from an ankle injury after he was able to step on the training field to do some work alone. That said, he was still claimed as weeks away just a few days ago. A return likely still won't be for a couple more matches, probably coming near the end of June.
