Dejan Joveljic News: Starts against New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Joveljic (personal) has made the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with New England Revolution.

Joveljic should be ready to make his usual impact and perhaps even more motivated following the birth of his child. He'll lead the front line, with Santiago Munoz returning to the bench Saturday. The Serbian leads the squad with six goals in 13 matches despite having some ups and downs during the campaign.

