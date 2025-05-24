Dejan Joveljic News: Starts against New England
Joveljic (personal) has made the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with New England Revolution.
Joveljic should be ready to make his usual impact and perhaps even more motivated following the birth of his child. He'll lead the front line, with Santiago Munoz returning to the bench Saturday. The Serbian leads the squad with six goals in 13 matches despite having some ups and downs during the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now