Denis Zakaria headshot

Denis Zakaria News: Midfield dominance in Monaco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Zakaria made 33 appearances for Monaco accross all competitions in the 2024-25 season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

Zakaria's presence in midfield has provided Monaco with defensive stability throughout the season to help the team secure third place and qualify directly for the next Champions League campaign. The captain's tackling and interception skills have been crucial in breaking up opposition play. He set new career highs with Monaco with 41 tackles, 16 chances created, six goals and four assists, which includes two more goals in the league compared to last season and his first assists since 2021 when he was at Juventus. Zakaria's ability to contribute offensively added an extra layer to his midfield dominance and he is recognized as one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 this season and for the upcoming seasons as well.

More Stats & News
