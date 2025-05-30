Dennis Cirkin Injury: Not playing in U21 Euros

Cirkin (undisclosed) won't represent England at the U21 Euros, according to Henry Winter of World Soccer Magazine.

Cirkin won't feature for The Three Lions in the upcoming U21 Euros, although the nature of the injury is uncertain. He was a regular for Sunderland during the 2024/25 Championship campaign, logging 33 starts out of 39 appearances and registering three goals, two assists, 111 clearances, 95 tackles and 60 crosses from the left side of the defense.