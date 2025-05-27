Dennis Man News: Unused against Atalanta

Man (heel) didn't play in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Atalanta.

Man watched the match from the bench for the second time in the past three matches despite recovering from an ailment. He tailed off significantly after a fast start and was no longer a starter in the final months of the season. He put up four goals, four assists, 49 shots (20 on target) and 45 chances created in 33 displays (23 starts).