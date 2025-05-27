Fantasy Soccer
Dennis Man News: Unused against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Man (heel) didn't play in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Atalanta.

Man watched the match from the bench for the second time in the past three matches despite recovering from an ailment. He tailed off significantly after a fast start and was no longer a starter in the final months of the season. He put up four goals, four assists, 49 shots (20 on target) and 45 chances created in 33 displays (23 starts).

Dennis Man
Parma
