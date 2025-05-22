Derek Cornelius News: Decent defensive contribution

Cornelius played 1,423 minutes for Marseille in the 2024-25 season, focusing on defensive responsibilities without scoring or assisting.

Cornelius' defensive contributions, including 50 clearances and 14 interceptions, were vital in maintaining Marseille's defensive solidity to help the team qualify for the next Champions League. His physicality and aerial ability added strength to the backline during key moments when the squad dealt with injuries, suspensions and a lack of defensive options. The Canadian was one of the most consistent defenders this season and contributed more than his substitute role suggested before the campaign. He is expected to face more competition next season but should remain an important part of the rotation.