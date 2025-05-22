Fantasy Soccer
Derrick Kohn headshot

Derrick Kohn News: Future uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Kohn's future is uncertain as Werder negotiates to make his move permanent.

Kohn was a solid a loan option in Bremen, he scored and assisted twice while adding 27 appearances (14 starts.) The hope had been he would be a consistent starter on the right wing, but the good form of Felix Agu meant minutes were hard to come by for Kohn. Werder has until July 1 to negotiate a move before Kohn returns to Galatasaray.

Derrick Kohn
Werder Bremen
