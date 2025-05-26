Fantasy Soccer
Derrick Williams News: Nets opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Williams scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus FC Cincinnati.

Williams bagged a rare goal from the defense Sunday, scoring the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute. This was his first goal of the season, matching the one he earned in 32 appearances last campaign. The defender also accounted for one tackle won, two interceptions and 10 clearances in the defense.

