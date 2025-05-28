Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Desire Doue headshot

Desire Doue News: Earns two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Doue registered two assists on two chances created to go along with four shots and four crosses in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe de France win over Reims.

Doue appeared off the bench in the final match of the campaign but was back in the starting XI for Saturday's Coupe de France final, seeing 71 minutes. He would also earn two assists in the win, finding Bradley Barcola in the 16th and 19th minutes of the contest. This is a good sign heading into the UCL final, as he was without a goal contribution in his past seven outings.

Desire Doue
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now