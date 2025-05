Vasquez had no saves and conceded two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Verona.

Vasquez could catch two close-range finishes by Suat Serdar and Domagoj Bradaric, and Verona didn't have other chances besides that. He has held onto the starting job for most of the season, giving up 45 goals, making 83 saves and keeping six clean sheets in 32 games.