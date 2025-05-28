Diego Chara News: On bench midweek
Chara (lower body) is on the bench for Wednesday's meeting with Colorado Rapids.
Chara is back after being excluded from five of the previous six MLS games due to the injury. The veteran will be expected to rack up passes and defensive stats if he logs enough minutes as a substitute in Wednesday's clash. After that, he'll be a strong option in the contention with Joao Ortiz and David Ayala.
