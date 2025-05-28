Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diego Chara headshot

Diego Chara News: On bench midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Chara (lower body) is on the bench for Wednesday's meeting with Colorado Rapids.

Chara is back after being excluded from five of the previous six MLS games due to the injury. The veteran will be expected to rack up passes and defensive stats if he logs enough minutes as a substitute in Wednesday's clash. After that, he'll be a strong option in the contention with Joao Ortiz and David Ayala.

Diego Chara
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now