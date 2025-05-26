Fantasy Soccer
Diego Coppola headshot

Diego Coppola News: Very busy in Empoli bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Coppola registered one tackle (one won), 19 clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 win over Empoli.

Coppola thwarted multiple actions by the opponents and posted a new season high in clearances. He was a fixture of the formation in his fourth campaign at Verona, totaling 66 tackles, 72 interceptions, 194 clearances and 24 blocks in 34 games. He might be pursued by bigger teams in the summer.

Diego Coppola
Verona
