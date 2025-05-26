Diego Coppola News: Very busy in Empoli bout

Coppola registered one tackle (one won), 19 clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 win over Empoli.

Coppola thwarted multiple actions by the opponents and posted a new season high in clearances. He was a fixture of the formation in his fourth campaign at Verona, totaling 66 tackles, 72 interceptions, 194 clearances and 24 blocks in 34 games. He might be pursued by bigger teams in the summer.