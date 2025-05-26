Diego Fagundez News: Scores in 2-1 away defeat

Fagundez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against San Diego FC.

Fagubdez scored his third goal of the season as his side lost 2-1 to San Diego. His three goals have come in the last eight games and this is the fifth game this season where he has had two shots and the third this season where he has had two shots while also creating two chances.