Diego Fagundez headshot

Diego Fagundez News: Tallies five crosses in 30 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Fagundez had five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.

Fagundez was used as a substitute for the first time this season after starting each of the previous 15 matches, but he led his team with five crosses in the midweek loss. Despite that production, none of his deliveries were accurate and he failed to get involved in a goal. He subbed on for an injured Marco Reus (undisclosed) in the 59th minute, taking his place on the pitch and covering his set-piece duties, which could be the case from kickoff if the German doesn't play in upcoming games.

Diego Fagundez
Los Angeles Galaxy
