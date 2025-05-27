Diego Gomez News: Scores in finale

Gomez scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Gomez scored an outside-the-box strike in the 93rd minute Sunday, his first goal contribution since joining Brighton in the winter transfer window. He waited until the last match of the season to have his best performance as he set season highs across the board with three shots on target, three chances created, two accurate crosses and three corners. After showing flashes in half a season with Brighton, he will look to be a more consistent option next campaign.