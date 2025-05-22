Diego Lopez Injury: Back available Friday
Lopez (hamstring) is back available for Friday's last game of the season against Betis, coach Carlos Corberan said in the press conference.
Lopez was forced off in the last contest against Bilbao due to a hamstring injury that turned out to be minor since he was spotted back in team training and is available for the season finale. He has been an important starter for Valencia and is expected to be in the starting squad on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now