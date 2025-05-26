Diego Luna News: Goal and assist in 3-2 defeat

Luna scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Luna assisted the opening goal of the game in the first minute before scoring in the fourth minute to put his team out to an early 2-0. They couldn't make the lead last as they lost the game 3-2. This was his first assist of the year and his eighth goal, all of which has come in the last 11 games. He also took five corners, making him the highest set-piece taker for his side.