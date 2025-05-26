Diego Rico News: Good passing display

Rico generated four crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Rico was a consistent source of creativity for Getafe against Celta Vigo, even though the home side would go on to lose the match 2-1. In 90 minutes played, the left back created two chances, made 11 passes into the final third, and generated 0.15 expected assists. Rico finished the campaign with three assists and zero goals in 32 La Liga starts.