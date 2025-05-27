Diego Rossi News: Seven shots Saturday

Rossi registered seven shots (four on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Charlotte FC.

Rossi recorded a season-high seven shots Saturday, putting four on target for the third time this season. He also recorded a secondary assist, two inaccurate crosses and two corners on the attack. Although he had a productive match, he failed to record a goal contribution for the first time since April 19.