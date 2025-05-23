Dimitri Foulquier News: Makes bench Friday

Foulquier (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's game against Real Betis.

Foulquier will be an option to feature in the final game of the 2024/25 campaign. He's been a regular on the right side of the defense, but it must be that he's not 100 percent healthy for this clash. Cristhian Mosquera will start at right-back as a result with Mouctar Diakhaby moving to center-back.