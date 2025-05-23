Fantasy Soccer
Dimitri Foulquier headshot

Dimitri Foulquier News: Makes bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Foulquier (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's game against Real Betis.

Foulquier will be an option to feature in the final game of the 2024/25 campaign. He's been a regular on the right side of the defense, but it must be that he's not 100 percent healthy for this clash. Cristhian Mosquera will start at right-back as a result with Mouctar Diakhaby moving to center-back.

Dimitri Foulquier
Valencia
More Stats & News
