Dinko Horkas News: Allows two against Espanyol
Horkas registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Espanyol.
Horkas had a rough day in the season finale Saturday, with the goalie allowing two goals while only making three saves. This makes it six games since his last clean sheet, allowing nine goals during that span. He finishes the season starting in 11 of his 13 appearances, allowing 19 goals while recording one clean sheet.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now