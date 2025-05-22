Fantasy Soccer
Dinko Horkas headshot

Dinko Horkas News: Concedes once in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Horkas had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Leganes.

Horkas allowed one goal while making three saves in the game against Leganes. Despite allowing just one goal, they lost for the third consecutive game as they haven't scored in any of the last three fixtures. Next, they'll finish off the season against Espanyol, a team that will be hoping to avoid joining Las Palmas in relegation.

Dinko Horkas
Las Palmas
