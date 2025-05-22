Dinko Horkas News: Concedes once in loss
Horkas had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Leganes.
Horkas allowed one goal while making three saves in the game against Leganes. Despite allowing just one goal, they lost for the third consecutive game as they haven't scored in any of the last three fixtures. Next, they'll finish off the season against Espanyol, a team that will be hoping to avoid joining Las Palmas in relegation.
