Diogo Dalot Injury: Leaves at halftime

Dalot was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 2-0 win over Aston Villa due to an apparent injury.

Dalot would come on as a substitute in the 20th minute due to an injured player, but would soon leave due to an injury, only lasting until halftime. This is a tough development for the regular starter. He ends his campaign starting in 31 of his 33 appearances, notching three assists on 26 chances created to go along with 37 interceptions, 64 clearances and 68 tackles.