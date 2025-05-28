Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diogo Dalot headshot

Diogo Dalot News: Makes starting XI in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Dalot (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's friendly game against ASEAN All Stars, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Dalot was forced off at halftime in their last contest against Aston Villa due to injury, but it revealed to be minor since he features in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against ASEAN All Stars during Manchester United's Asian Tour.

Diogo Dalot
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now