Diogo Dalot News: Makes starting XI in friendly
Dalot (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's friendly game against ASEAN All Stars, confirming he has recovered from his injury.
Dalot was forced off at halftime in their last contest against Aston Villa due to injury, but it revealed to be minor since he features in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against ASEAN All Stars during Manchester United's Asian Tour.
