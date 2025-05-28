Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diogo Jota headshot

Diogo Jota News: Struggles in depth role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Jota scored six times and added three assists in the Premier League.

Jota was limited by injury to a depth role this season, but he was far less efficient than he has been in any previous campaign. The striker was poor on the ball and was actually replaced by Luis Diaz as the striker for large runs of the season. The forward isn't likely to take on a larger role next season unless he can produce far better efficiency, assuming he remains in Liverpool amid transfer interest.

Diogo Jota
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now