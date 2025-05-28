Diogo Jota News: Struggles in depth role

Jota scored six times and added three assists in the Premier League.

Jota was limited by injury to a depth role this season, but he was far less efficient than he has been in any previous campaign. The striker was poor on the ball and was actually replaced by Luis Diaz as the striker for large runs of the season. The forward isn't likely to take on a larger role next season unless he can produce far better efficiency, assuming he remains in Liverpool amid transfer interest.