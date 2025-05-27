Dje D'Avilla News: Sees two yellows

D'Avilla picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the 84th minute of Sunday's 3-1 loss against New York City FC. He generated three clearances and one interception before his removal.

D'Avilla will serve a one match suspension after picking up a red card against NYCFC. He had yet to start a game for Chicago in MLS play, appearing off the bench six times while collecting 10 tackles (five won) and four interceptions in that span.