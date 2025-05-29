Fantasy Soccer
Dje D'Avilla

Dje D'Avilla News: Yellow card rescinded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

D'Avilla had his red card from the loss to NYCFC rescinded by an Independent Review Panel, so he'll be available to face Orlando City on Saturday, Joe Chatz of OnTap Sports reports.

D'Avilla was sent off after receiving two yellow cards, but now he'll be available for the team's upcoming contest. However, the defender has been limited to only six appearances off the bench and 154 minutes, so he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal going forward.

