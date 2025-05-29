Dje D'Avilla News: Yellow card rescinded

D'Avilla had his red card from the loss to NYCFC rescinded by an Independent Review Panel, so he'll be available to face Orlando City on Saturday, Joe Chatz of OnTap Sports reports.

D'Avilla was sent off after receiving two yellow cards, but now he'll be available for the team's upcoming contest. However, the defender has been limited to only six appearances off the bench and 154 minutes, so he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal going forward.