Djordje Mihailovic Injury: Subbed off due to cramps

Mihailovic couldn't continue in Wednesday's clash against Portland after suffering from cramps in his hamstring. He was forced off ten minutes into the second half after scoring one goal in his shift. Reports say he has canceled personal plans to be available for the USMNT in case someone leaves camp ahead of the Gold Cup, suggesting that his substitution on Wednesday could have been only a precaution.